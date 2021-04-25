Delhi lockdown extended till May 3, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that since the coronavirus continues to “wreak havoc” in the capital, he has decided to extend the lockdown. Public opinion too is in favour of an extension

The ongoing six-day lockdown in Delhi, which continues to record a high positivity rate, has been extended by another week.

Announcing the extension on Sunday (April 25), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that since the coronavirus continues to “wreak havoc” in the capital, he has decided to extend the lockdown. “Public opinion too is in favour that the lockdown should be increased,” he said, adding that it has been extended by one more week till May 3, said an NDTV report.

A six-day lockdown was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19, when the pandemic situation worsened in the capital. However, since the infections continuing to rise, “everybody agrees that we need to extend the restrictions to curb the spread further,” added the CM on Sunday.

Further on the oxygen shortage in the national capital, the CM said that the state and central teams were working together to ensure that the demand is met.

They have started a portal that will be updated every two hours by oxygen manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals for better management of oxygen supply, said Kejriwal.