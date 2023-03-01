Kejriwal recommends AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj for Delhi Cabinet

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who have been arrested in different cases and are in jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday (March 1).

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government who were instrumental in steering the national capital through the COVID-19 crisis.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent names of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi to Delhi LG to be elevated as ministers in the cabinet: Sources pic.twitter.com/IqemD3j19W — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Bhardwaj represents South Delhi’s Greater Kailash constituency and is the chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party. He is also vice-chairman of Delhi Jal Board, which is responsible for supplying water to the national capital.

Atishi, the MLA from Kalkaji constituency, is a member of AAP’s political affairs committee. She has served as an advisor to Sisodia on education between 2015 and 2017.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday (March 1).

“The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted,” said a Raj Niwas official.

AAP’s second-in-command, Sisodia, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday (February 26) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

