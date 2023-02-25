Delhi HC stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

The high court said the regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi mayor has authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void.

The Delhi High Court Saturday (February 25) stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled for February 27.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a special hearing held on a court holiday, said prima facie it appeared that the mayor, who was also the returning officer, is conducting the re-election on Monday without declaring results of the previous poll held on February 24 which is in violation of regulations.

The high court said the regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi mayor has authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void.

Also read: MCD House ruckus: Delhi BJP calls AAP MLA Atishi ‘villain’

Advertisement

It issued a notice to the returning officer and others on two pleas challenging the decision to hold re-election without declaring the results of the earlier poll.

“Notice to hold re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” the judge said.

Reacting to the court’s order, mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “One vote was invalid in the February 24 election but the BJP kept on saying that the vote is valid. Because of this, the counting procedure was not completed.

Also read: Ruckus in MCD as Standing Committee polls remain inconclusive

“Declaration of result by the expert was also invalid because they were supposed to assist me and not declare the result. As per the Act, only the presiding officer can declare the result after form 4 is filled. I did not fill out any forms, so nobody else was supposed to announce the result. I went to the police and have registered 3 FIRs.”

The Delhi BJP’s working president Virendra Sachdeva has alleged that the re-election called by Oberoi was “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”.