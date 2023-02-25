MCD House ruckus: Delhi BJP calls AAP MLA Atishi ‘villain’

Both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said.

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday (February 25), calling her a “villain” and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, “AAP’s ‘khalnayika’ who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House.”

Also read: Ruckus in MCD as Standing Committee polls remain inconclusive

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was “invalid”.

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

Also read: MCD House: BJP, AAP members exchange blows, hurl plastic bottles

Meanwhile, both the AAP and the BJP have registered complaints with Delhi Police following clashes between councillors in the MCD House, officials said on Saturday.

The police have received complaints from both parties and further action will be taken accordingly, a senior police officer said.

One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.

सदन में मारपीट और तानाशाही करवाने वाली AAP की “खल-नायिका” pic.twitter.com/yp3v7Tw2wQ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) February 25, 2023

(With agency inputs)