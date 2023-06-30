Delhi govt moves Supreme Court against Centre’s ordinance

The Centre has promulgated the ordinance to sidestep the Supreme Court judgment which gave control of administrative service to the elected government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Friday (June 30) moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s ordinance for the control of administrative services in the national capital, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP had announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre’s ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3. The party had on June 11 organised a maharally against the ordinance.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance titled “Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance” to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

(With agency inputs)