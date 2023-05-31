Can Kejriwal get the Delhi ordinance toppled in RS? What numbers say

The dice is loaded against Arvind Kejriwal in his quest to vanquish the Delhi services ordinance in Rajya Sabha despite garnering support of most Opposition parties

If the attendance of various political parties at the inauguration of the new Parliament House is any indication, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream of vanquishing the Delhi services ordinance in Rajya Sabha is all set to be shattered.

Even if the Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress abstain from voting in the Upper house of Parliament, the BJP is now in a position to get the controversial law approved without hitches. The BJP and its allies enjoy a clear edge over Congress and the Opposition parties that have agreed to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha.

Since the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a massive majority in Lok Sabha, Kejriwal had proposed that the controversial ordinance, which takes power to appoint and transfer bureaucrats away from his government, should be defeated by a united Opposition when it reaches Rajya Sabha.

The dice, however, is loaded against Arvind Kejriwal even though he has managed to garner the support of most Opposition parties and bring on board the Congress that is usually not favourably disposed towards AAP. The BJP and its allies claim that they have 106 votes in their kitty, while Opposition leaders say they have the backing of 104 Rajya Sabha members.

This equation is without taking Biju Janata Dal and YSR Congress – with 9 members each in the upper house – into consideration. In the past, these two parties have tactically backed the BJP, and are unlikely to go with the Opposition. Therefore, the ruling alliance feels it is comfortably placed to defend the ordinance in Rajya Sabha even if five nominated members who are not members of BJP are not counted.

Also read: SC verdict on Delhi govt’s powers a shot in the arm for federalism

Moreover, Congress support to Kejriwal is not certain till now even though the Grand Old Party is talking of all Opposition uniting under one umbrella. The Delhi and Punjab units of the Congress have already expressed reservations about supporting AAP that snatched power away from the Congress in these states. In states like Gujarat and Goa too AAP has been accused of indirectly aiding the BJP by dividing Opposition votes and undercutting the Congress. If the Congress decides to abstain in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition cannot muster numbers to challenge the BJP.

Even if the Congress votes against the National Capital Civil Service Authority bill that has to replace the controversial ordinance issued by the Modi Government, the BJP still has the edge, thanks to YSR Congress and the Biju Janata Dal. Even if these two parties are swayed by the Opposition and decide to abstain, Telugu Desam, JD-S, BSP, NDPP, NPP and a number of other parties, most of them with just one vote each in the Upper house of Parliament, are willing to bail out the ruling dispensation. This is in addition to AIADMK, Tamil Maanila Congress and the RPI that are part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Also read: Delhi: Centre issues big ordinance on postings, transfers; AAP says it defies SC order

July Battle On Cards

Kejriwal has more than a month’s time before the monsoon session of Parliament in July to cobble up the numbers required to halt the Delhi services ordinance in Rajya Sabha. The Delhi chief minister has already met Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also separately met most Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Equations may change after June 12, when Nitish Kumar is hosting a conclave of Opposition leaders in Patna, to build an anti-BJP coalition for 2024, but several fault lines bode ill for the nascent efforts by the likes of Nitish, Pawar and Mamata.

Several Opposition leaders, especially those in the Congress, consider the Delhi alliance to be AAP’s headache that Kejriwal is trying to convert into a common issue for all the Opposition. AAP sought the Opposition’s backing after the Central Government promulgated an ordinance to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority that will decide on postings, transfers and vigilance action against officers serving the Delhi government. This followed a Supreme Court judgment of May 11 that gave powers to Arvind Kejriwal government over postings and transfers except in the case of chief secretary and home secretary, while reiterating that the Central government was vested with the powers to decide on issues police, land and public order.

The ordinance turned the tables by setting up a board under the chief minister (CM) with the chief secretary and the home secretary as members, specifying that decisions would be taken by majority, to be ratified by the Lieutenant Governor. This means that the two bureaucrats in the committee can overrule the CM.

Also read: Cooperative federalism being turned into joke, boycotting Niti Aayog meet: Kejriwal to Modi

Test Of Opposition Unity

While many Opposition leaders have been accusing the Modi Government of misusing the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department against political rivals, a common issue faced by many, including the RJD, AAP, BRS, JMM and NCP, they are hesitant to back Arvind Kejriwal. It is felt that AAP is trying to grab the Opposition’s turf rather than conquer BJP’s territory in most states.

Before the Congress victory in Karnataka, AAP was also trying to position itself as the apex force of the Opposition, claiming that the Congress could not defeat the BJP. Kejriwal was trying to exploit the Congress-NCP, Congress-Trinamool Congress and Congress-Shiv Sena (UT) rifts, a Congress leader emphasised. However, Nitish Kumar has soothed the nerves of the Congress leadership and is trying to build a united anti-Modi front. The tussle over the Delhi services ordinance could test Opposition unity, even if the BJP emerges triumphant, and determine how the cards will stack up in 2024.