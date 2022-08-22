BJP slams Sisodia’s claims, says party never offered him anything

Has he consumed bhang [cannabis]? Even if Sisodia rubs his nose on the floor, BJP will not take him, said BJP leader Parvesh Verma in response to Sisodia’s claim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (August 22) denied Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s claim that the party offered to shut all ED and CBI cases against Sisodia in exchange for him joining the saffron party.

“Manish Sisodia should do ‘pranayama’ every morning. Has he consumed bhang [cannabis]? He should tell the name of the person who asked him to join the BJP. Even if he rubs his nose on the floor, the BJP will not take him,” said BJP leader Parvesh Verma, while reacting to Sisodia’s claim during a BJP press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his silence on corruption charges in the excise policy. He gave him 24 hours to answer questions in connection with the case.

Bhatia alleged there were many discrepancies in what was recommended by the panel on Delhi excise policy and what the AAP government implemented.

“A lottery system was to be adopted for awarding contracts in retail vending. The city was divided into 32 zones. The lottery system was not followed by the Kejriwal government and zones were awarded to some industrialists which is worrisome,” Bhatia said. The BJP leader showed documents of both the policy and the panel’s recommendations.

The response by BJP comes after Manish Sisodia said he received a message from the party offering to shut all CBI and ED cases against him if he joined the saffron party. Sisodia in a tweet said he would rather get beheaded than join the party. “All cases against me are false. Do what you can,” the tweet further read.

BJP protest near Kejriwal’s residence

The Delhi BJP on Monday (August 22) staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi’s Civil Lines area.

Attending the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal should expel Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is “accused number one” in the case registered by the CBI.

“Kejriwal is the kingpin of the whole scam in which liquor mafia was allowed to loot at the expense of state exchequer,” he alleged. Gupta said Delhi BJP workers will go door-to-door across the city to tell the people about the “corruption and excise scam” committed by the Kejriwal government.

Corruption allegations

The CBI raided Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday (August 19) over allegations of corruption in connection with the Delhi liquor policy.

A probe is underway by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22. The agency has filed a FIR against 13 people and two companies in connection with the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy.

Denying the corruption allegations, Sisodia said his only crime was being the education minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet. “Their issue is not the liquor/excise scam. Their problem is Arvind Kejriwal. The proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office, are to stop him. I have not indulged in any corruption activities. I’m just Arvind Kejriwal’s education minister,” said Sisodia.