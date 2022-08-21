No look out circular issued against Manish Sisodia: CBI officials

They said the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has not issued a Look Out Circular “as of now” against any accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, officials said Sunday (August 21).

“As of now” no Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against any of the accused in the case, the officials said, according to a PTI report.

The CBI has also not felt the need to issue an LOC against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government, they said.

Earlier, Sisodia said the CBI had issued a Look Out Circular against him.

Reports quoting officials had said that immigration authorities have been alerted to ensure that Sisodia and others named in the case are not allowed to travel out of India.

On Twitter, Sisodia took an acerbic swipe at the Narendra Modi government.

“All your raids have failed, nothing was found, not even a single scam was unravelled. Now you have issued a lookout notice that Manish Sisodia can’t be found. What is this drama Modi ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi. Tell me where to come? Can’t you find me?” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

This came two days after CBI sleuths conducted a 14-hour-long raid at the residence of Sisodia among 32 locations across seven states related to the Delhi government’s liquor policy.

The agency later filed an FIR naming Sisodia and 14 others, accusing them of corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts in the liquor policy.

Sisodia is the first accused in the case.

The deputy chief minister on Saturday had accused the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing central agencies to settle scores with the Aam Aadmi Party because its work in improving the education and health sector in Delhi was being discussed on the international platform now.

Alleging that the raids are being conducted at the behest of the BJP leadership, Sisodia said it reflects the Centre’s insecurity towards AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as they see him as a challenger to Modi in the upcoming general elections in 2024.