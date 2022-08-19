CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence, other places in excise policy case

"We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this," tweets the Delhi Deputy CM

The CBI on Friday morning (August 19) conducted raids at over 10 locations including residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case.

Sisodia said he would co-operate and the “truth will come out”. He said it is unfortunate that those who perform in the country are harassed like this.

“CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1,” tweeted Sisodia as the CBI team reached his residence.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the state government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too said that they will co-operate, and nothing will come out this time as well.

Earlier, he shared the news that the New York Times had featured the Delhi education model in its international edition.

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022



