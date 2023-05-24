AAP’s Sanjay Singh accuses Centre of political vendetta after ED raids on aides

Sources said the ED was conducting searches at several locations, including the residences and offices of Ajit Tyagi, a close associate of Sanjay Singh, and others who allegedly benefited from the excise policy

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (May 24) conducted fresh searches on premises owned by associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with its probe into the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy matter, official sources said.

Posting a video message on Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said two of his associates are also being raided by the federal agency.

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids are being conducted at the premises of his colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. pic.twitter.com/P2BICTr45D — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

Sanjay Singh denied any wrongdoing and accused the central government of political vendetta.

In another tweet, he accused the ED of resorting to intimidation when it was unable to implicate him.

“Modi’s intimidation has reached its limit. I am fighting against the dictatorship of Modi. I have exposed ED’s fake raids before the whole country. ED also accepted its fault. But when it couldn’t find anything against me, it raided my associates Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh’s father is a cancer patient. This is the highest level of crime. No matter how much atrocities you inflict on us, we will continue to fight against you,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

मोदी की दादागिरी चरम पर है।

मैं मोदी की तानाशाही के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ रहा हूँ।

ED की फर्जी जाँच को पूरे देश के सामने उजागर किया।

ED ने मुझसे गलती मानी।

जब कुछ नही मिला तो आज मेरे सहयोगियों अजीत त्यागी और सर्वेश मिश्रा के घर ED ने छापा मारा है।

सर्वेश के पिता कैंसर से पीड़ित हैं ये… pic.twitter.com/4mwfV7j9GV — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 24, 2023

Sources said about four to five entities were being covered under the searches being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They said the ED was conducting searches in several locations, including the residences and offices of Ajit Tyagi, a close associate of Sanjay Singh, and other businessmen and contractors who allegedly benefited from the policy.

It is alleged by the ED and the CBI that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

(With inputs from agencies)