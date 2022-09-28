BJP-led Centre’s sole objective is to destroy AAP: Sanjay Singh

The BJP's apprehension over the poll outcome in Gujarat is very visible as AAP's footprint grows manifold by each day, said Singh.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Union government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Wednesday (September 28) said the Centre is working with a single objective to destroy the AAP, and thereby disarm the party.

“Instead of working to address issues like inflation, unemployment, farm crisis, BJP is hell-bent on hindering AAP’s work as it successfully undertook developmental projects in states like Delhi and Punjab,” Singh said.

The BJP’s apprehension over the poll outcome in Gujarat is very visible as AAP’s footprint grows manifold by each day, reiterated Singh. The electors in Gujarat and India are viewing BJP’s tactics very closely and will offer an apt democratic reply during elections, he added.

Nair arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (September 27) arrested Vijay Nair, former chief executive officer of Mumbai-based Only Much Louder, in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

He was also in-charge of AAP’s communication cell and led the cell successfully in Delhi and Punjab. After his crafty handling of social media, the party had entrusted him with Gujarat campaign.

The repeated attempts to stall AAP’s good work by arresting its functionaries – Satyendra Jain, Durgesh Pathak and Amanatullah Khan is a case in point. This is a systematic attempt to weaken the AAP by undemocratic methods, stated Singh.

“I won’t be surprised if they arrest Manish Sisodia and other senior functionaries in their attempt to derail the party,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Singh also said that Nair and Pathak had nothing to do with the recalled liquor policy. “It is beyond our understanding how such arrests can be justified in the name of investigation,” he said.

On the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the leader urged the party workers to lead a revolution – highlighting the many issues plaguing India. “AAP as a party was born out of a revolution, and I urge workers throughout India to showcase their revolutionist fiber.”

Stating that the country needs another revolution, he said the party won’t be tied down by the recent spate of arrests. “We are ready to face arrests and also suffer physical harm if it helps us in fulfilling our objective to create awareness about issues plaguing a common man,” emphasised the MP.

The context

The CBI has alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The beneficiaries diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of accounts to evade detection, it further said. The policy was rolled back after it faced widespread criticism and political backlash over alleged irregularities in license issuance.