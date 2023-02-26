AAP, BJP register police complaint over MCD House ruckus

A case under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the IPC has been registered at the Kamla Nagar police station, said a senior police office, adding that legal opinion will be taken as the incident occurred inside the MCD house

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) have registered a case with the Delhi Police on Saturday (February 26) in connection with the clashes between councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House, officials said.

A senior police officer said they had received complaints from both the parties, the BJP and the AAP, on Friday.

A case under section 160 (punishment for committing affray) of the IPC has been registered at the Kamla Nagar police station, he said, adding that legal opinion will be taken as the incident occurred inside the MCD house. Further investigation will take place, the officer said.

A fight broke out in the MCD House as the BJP and AAP members kicked, punched and pushed one another. It was a free for all amid shouting after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the election to the key six-member standing committee on Friday.

During the pandemonium, which forced adjournment of the MCD House proceedings till February 27, a councillor, Ashok Manu, collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both the BJP and the AAP blamed each other for the incident that forced the mayor to adjourn the House. One video showed councillors from both parties hurling water bottles and apples at each other inside the House while in another, women councillors could be seen hitting each other.