PM Modi dedicates NE’s first AIIMS, three new medical colleges in Assam

The AIIMS, which will cater to medical needs of entire northeastern region, will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year and have capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East, built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore, to the nation. The super-speciality hospital will provide healthcare not only to people in Assam but also to other northeastern states.

The AIIMS will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year and have capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds. “AIIMS Guwahati and other initiatives being launched today from Assam will augment healthcare capacities in the entire Northeast,” tweeted Modi.

Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1,500 in Assam.

Glimpses from the visit to AIIMS Guwahati, a game changer project when it comes to healthcare in Assam and the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/1ssAvy7W44 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

He also laid the foundation of the Rs 546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the state government and IIT Guwahati. AAHII aims to promote inventions and innovations in medicine and healthcare, nurturing multidisciplinary research and development in frontier areas of medicine by marrying engineering with healthcare.

The prime minister also launched the distribution of 1.1 crore Ayushman cards to beneficiaries who will be able to avail cashless healthcare medical treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh with these cards.

PM Modi also dedicated Rs 14,300-crore worth of development projects during his visit to Assam on the occasion of the state’s spring festival. He will also inaugurate a mega 500-TPD methanol plant in Namrup. He will also attend an event to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had welcomed PM Modi at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. After the prime minister’s arrival, Sarma wrote on Twitter, “I heartily welcome Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to Assam to celebrate Bihu.”

(With Agency inputs)