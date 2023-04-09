Will file defamation case against Rahul over Adani tweet: Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on April 14

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guwahati on April 14.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi tweeted, its defamatory. We will respond after the PM leaves the state,” he said. “Definitely, a defamation case will be filed in Guwahati,” he added.

Also read: Graft charges: Himanta threatens defamation case against Kejriwal

Advertisement

Rahul’s offensive

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

“They hide the truth, that’s why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same — whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani’s companies?” Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with Adani written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet. After quitting the Congress, Azad formed his own party, while the rest joined the BJP. Scindia is now a Union minister and Sarma the chief minister of Assam.

Sarma’s warning

Quoting Gandhi’s tweet, Sarma had earlier tweeted, “It was our decency to have never asked you on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Any way we will meet in the Court of Law.”

Also watch: Rahul Gandhi gets interim bail from Surat court in defamation case

PM Modi will visit Guwahati to attend a host of programmes, including the state’s attempt to create a record on Bihu with over 11,000 dancers and drummers.

(With Agency input)