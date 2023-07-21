NCW says it asked Manipur govt about women-related violence, got no response

Sharma said the NCW had got other complaints related to women and for that she had reached out thrice to authorities in Manipur but no response was received from them

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Friday (July 21) that it had written to the Manipur government thrice in the last three months over incidents of violence against women but got no response thus far.

Chairperson Rekha Sharma made the revelation after some media reports said NCW had on June 12 got a complaint about two women being paraded naked on May 4 in Manipur but had not taken any action.

Sharma denied receiving any report of the widely-condemned incident.

She, however, said that NCW had got other complaints related to women and for that she had reached out thrice to authorities in Manipur but no response was received from them.

Sharma had written over complaints of incidents of violence against women.

“We had to verify the authenticity, and also the complaints were not from Manipur, some were not even from India. We reached out to authorities but no response was received from them but then we took suo motu cognisance when the video (of women being paraded naked) went viral yesterday,” she said.

NCW letters

The NCW shot off the letters on May 18, May 29 and June 19. Ethnic violence in Manipur broke out in early May, and has so far claimed over 140 lives besides leaving hundreds injured and the society torn apart.

The video of the two tribal women being paraded naked by a group of men has further soared tensions in BJP-ruled Manipur.

1.On 23rd May 2023, the Commission received complaints from a group in Manipur. These were forwarded and DO letter was written to Manipur CS and DGP for action by NCW Chairperson

2.Additionally, DO letter was sent On 19/06/2023, to CS for necessary action.@sharmarekha — NCW (@NCWIndia) July 21, 2023

(With inputs from agencies)