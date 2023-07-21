Modi should have sacked CM Biren Singh if he was angry over Manipur incident: Kharge

The Congress chief demanded the prime minister to make a statement on the horrific Manipur incident of two women being paraded naked by a mob, before both houses of the Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must make an elaborate statement in Parliament on the unending ethnic violence in Manipur, not just on one incident, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday (July 21).

Kharge also told Modi that he could have sacked Manipur’s BJP chief minister N Biren Singh instead of making “false equivalence” with Congress-governed states if he was angry over the matter.

The Congress has demanded that the prime minister make a statement on Manipur in both houses of Parliament followed by a discussion on the situation.

Opposition parties have escalated their attack on the government over the Manipur violence, especially after a video emerged of two women paraded naked and assaulted by a crowd in a Manipur village.

“Narendramodiji, You did not make a statement inside Parliament yesterday. If you were angry, then instead of making false equivalence with Congress- governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister (in) Manipur,” he tweeted.

‘Speak up’, Modi told

“INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the Centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless,” he added.

Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians and vowed not to spare the guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)