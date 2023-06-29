Manipur: Rahul stuck for hours at Bishnupur as police block convoy

Rahul told to take chopper, but he was "stubborn" to travel by road, claims BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhis convoy remained stuck at Bishnupur for hours after his convoy was stopped by the Manipur police, amid allegations by the party that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader’s visit to the ethnic strife-torn state.

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that Rahul was asked to take a chopper as his trip was opposed by various quarters but he was “stubborn” to travel by road route.

Rahul’s convoy, which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 km from the state capital of Imphal. He had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi. Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

“There is a security threat. We cannot take the risk of allowing Rahul Gandhi to proceed,” a senior police official said. The Congress, however, alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are using “autocratic methods” to stall the visit.

Police sense violence along the route

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route. They said that tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy.

“We fear repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur,” a police officer told PTI. Congress office bearers are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for their party leader.

Manipur | Rahul Gandhi's convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?: Congress General…

Earlier, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had tweeted that Gandhi would travel to Manipur on June 29 and 30.

Later on Thursday, Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us, he asked.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur coincides with a critical period marked by escalating ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. This conflict has evolved into a widespread crisis, with insurgent groups exploiting the situation and killing innocent people.

On Thursday morning, too, unidentified gunmen fired without provocation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, sources said. Security forces returned the fire and the shootout has now stopped, they said.

Death toll past 130

Tragically, the death toll has surpassed 130 individuals since May 3, prompting the Opposition to push for the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

Since the beginning of ethnic conflicts on May 3 this year, approximately 50,000 individuals have sought refuge in more than 300 relief camps scattered throughout Manipur.

Hostilities began on May 3

The initial outbreak of hostilities occurred on May 3rd, triggered by a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts. The march was held to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In terms of population distribution, the Meiteis comprise around 53 percent of Manipur’s inhabitants and primarily inhabit the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, the tribal communities, namely the Nagas and Kukis, make up about 40 percent of the population and mainly reside in the hill districts.

