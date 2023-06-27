Amid strife, Manipur govt invokes ‘no work no pay’ rule for employees

Information to be provided to govt on staffers unable to attend official duties due to ethnic trouble

The Manipur government has decided to implement the “no work, no pay” rule for employees who are not reporting to the office. The General Administration Department (GAD) has been instructed to provide details of employees who are unable to attend their official duties due to the current situation in the state.

In a circular issued on Monday night, GAD Secretary Michael Achom stated that employees under the General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat, will be subject to the “no work, no pay” policy if they fail to attend their official duties without authorised leave. It is worth noting that the Manipur government employs approximately one lakh individuals.

Watch | Democracy is at gunpoint in Manipur; President’s rule is no solution: Activist

The circular further requested all administrative secretaries to submit the necessary information regarding employees who were unable to attend their official duties due to the current situation in the state. This information should include the employees’ designation, name, EIN (Employee Identification Number), and present address. The details should be submitted to both the General Administration Department and the Personnel Department no later than June 28, 2023, in order to facilitate appropriate action.

Ethnic conflict

The ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has tragically claimed the lives of over 100 individuals thus far. The clashes initially erupted on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts as a protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, who comprise around 53 percent of Manipur’s population and primarily reside in the Imphal Valley, have been in conflict with the Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 percent of the population and live in the hill districts.

With agency inputs