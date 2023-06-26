Manipur unrest’s shift from periphery to Imphal valley worrying Amit Shah: CM

N Biren Singh briefed Shah about the “evolving situation” in Manipur and claimed that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”

The changing nature of violence in Manipur, including unrest shifting to districts in the Imphal Valley, is worrying Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has said.

“The changing nature of violence, from the exchange of fire in the peripheral areas to the civil unrest in the valley districts, has become a matter of concern for Amit Shahji,” Singh said in Imphal after returning from Delhi on Sunday night.

Singh’s comments came as security forces destroyed 12 bunkers and seized six mortar shells in search operations, police said.

The bunkers were destroyed in Tamenglong, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Kakching and Churachandpur districts. “The situation is tense but under control with some sporadic incidents,” a police statement said.

Renewed trouble

During the search operations, three 51 mm and 84 mm mortar shells were found in a paddy field in Sahumphai and one IED was recovered in Bishnupur district.

A total of 1,100 arms, 13,702 rounds of ammunition, and 250 bombs have been recovered since ethnic violence enveloped Manipur on May 3, leaving more than 100 dead and causing unprecedented fissures between the Meiteis and tribal population.

Meanwhile, there was a fresh incident of violence at Chingmeirong in Imphal West district when a shop was set on fire by unidentified miscreants past midnight, army sources said.

Singh briefed Shah about the “evolving situation” in Manipur and claimed that the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a “great extent”.

Shah raised issues such as the attacks on the houses of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh and state minister Sushindro Meitei, the continuing arson and destruction of government properties and hampering the movement of security forces, the chief minister told the media.

Shah’s pledge

Singh said he had given a report of the steps taken up by the Manipur government to restore peace and normalcy.

“The initial phase of the violence was highly political and sensitive but we cannot say what is happening now. The situation is very chaotic,” he said.

He also said that Shah assured him that the Centre will take all possible steps to bring back normalcy in Manipur.

“It is time for all the stakeholders, civil bodies, MLAs and political leaders to sit together and identify the areas where all must work,” Singh said.

The meeting between Shah and Singh was held a day after the home minister chaired an all-party meeting in New Delhi over Manipur attended by 18 political parties, four MPs and two chief ministers from the region.

Shah told the meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and “guiding us with full sensitivity” to find a solution to the problem.

