Manipur: DCW chief says she was denied permission to visit sexual abuse survivors

The DCW chief on Sunday tweeted that she will go ahead with her visit and urge CM Biren Singh to accompany her to visit the survivors of sexual assault

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has alleged that the Manipur government has denied her permission to visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence and has asked her to postpone her visit. Maliwal, however, said she will go ahead with her visit to Imphal as planned and has requested a meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

“Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors,” she said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the DCW chairperson tweeted that the Manipur government has taken a “U-turn” on its assurance to allow her to meet the survivors of sexual violence in the state.

“After telling me I can come to Manipur, Government has taken a U Turn and suddenly denied permission to me. This is shocking and absurd. Why can’t I meet survivors of sexual violence? I have already booked my tickets after discussing with them. Why try and stop me??? @NBirenSingh @manipur_police,” she tweeted.

Maliwal was supposed to visit the northeastern state, rocked by ethnic violence, on July 23.

On Friday, she wrote to the director general of police (DGP) of Manipur on her plans to visit the strife-torn state following the surfacing of a video that showed two women being paraded naked by members of a rival community.

Maliwal had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi too, urging him to take steps in the matter. In her letter to the Manipur DGP, she said she plans to visit the state on July 23 to assess the situation there and submit a fact-finding report.

