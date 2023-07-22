Manipur horror: Security tightened across state; police conduct raids

Strict security measures have been taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, police said.

Manipur police and central forces have tightened security across the state to prevent any flare-ups in the wake of the viral video that emerged on July 19.

Police said they are making all-out efforts to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Manipur Police have so far arrested six persons including a juvenile in connection with the May 4 parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday (July 22).

Officials said security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. As part of the move, nine bunkers and camps were destroyed at Phaileng hilltop Kangpokpi district on Friday.

“A total of 126 nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley and police detained 413 persons in connection with violations,” Manipur Police tweeted.

Police said movement of essential items on the national highways have also been ensured.

“Movement of 749 vehicles on NH-37 and 174 vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured,” police said.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-Army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged around a month ago June 21 at the Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

The FIR filed in this case revealed the tale of mayhem that occurred before the abduction of the tribal women, a video of which has now formed the basis of raids and arrests of people connected with the incident.

The FIR also claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

*6 (six) including 1 (one) Juvenile Arrested/Apprehended:* As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 06 (six) persons including 05 (five) main accused and 1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 22, 2023

*Nakas in various Districts of Manipur* A total of 125 Nakas/ Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 396 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State. pic.twitter.com/ZZzE9b5L9Y — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 22, 2023

