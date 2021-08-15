This country belongs to us all: Mamata writes ode to India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written an ode to India’s unity and its people on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The Trinamool Congress leader shared the song – Desh Ta Sobar Nijer (This Country Belongs to Us All) – on her Facebook page on Saturday night. In her post, she said that the song has been sung by Bengali artists Indranil Sen, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Trisha Parui and Debojyoti Ghosh.

“On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom,” she said tn a tweet on Sunday morning. “We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day.”

Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial was decked up with a giant 7,500-square-foot Tricolour draped on part of the monument to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The white marble of the Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata accentuated the three colours of the national flag.

The flag was unfurled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after he hoisted another Tricolour on the compound, PTI said.

The flag, stitched by the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, will be put up only for a day on the terrace of the Victoria Memorial Hall, an architectural icon of Kolkata.