Fresh violence in Bengal’s Kaliaganj over teenager’s rape, murder

Fresh violence broke out in Kaliaganj in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur on Saturday (April 22) after local citizens protested the alleged rape and killing of a teenage girl a day before, said police officials.

Tear gas and force were used to disperse an unruly mob in Kaliaganj which clashed with the police deployed in the area very near the border with Bangladesh.

Several shops and e-rickshaws were burnt by the mob which demanded the arrest of the culprits, before the situation was brought under control.

Earlier in the day, BJP and ABVP organised protests against the rape and killing in various places in the state.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were brought in to bring the situation under control, officers said, adding that some of the violent protestors were detained.

Locals also put up road blockades using burnt tyres, and pelted stones at policemen, they said.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar sat on a dharna outside the district police chief’s office demanding action against the culprits after meeting the victim’s family.

He told reporters, “We think the real truth will be revealed only if a CBI inquiry is conducted in this case.” A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also reached the spot and sought a report from the state police on the incident within three days.

The body of the teenage girl was found floating in a canal on Friday, police said.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the crime, they said.

The girl went missing on Thursday evening after she went to her tuition classes, and could not be traced the entire night, despite extensive searches by her family members and local people.

Protests had started on Friday afternoon but quietened down by day-end, only to restart on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has taken cognisance of the reported crime and written to Bengal DGP.

“The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post wherein a video has been shared alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in Uttar Dinajpur, Kaliaganj, West Bengal. Further, in the video Police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately,” NCW said.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. Considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted in the matter,” it added.

National Commission for Women takes cognisance of a video alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in Uttar Dinajpur’s, Kaliaganj, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/f1hQF42EiV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

