BJP unleashes violence in West Bengal; rioters will not go scot-free: Mamata

The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired goons from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which is not in our culture, alleged the chief minister

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of organising violence during Ram Navami processions and asserted that she would not let any rioter go scot-free and warned that strict action would be taken against rioters.

Addressing a rally in Purba Medinipur district, Banerjee also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah without naming him and pointed out that BJP had said if it comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters “upside down” and wondered why such action was not being taken against “their goons”.

Clashes were reported in Hooghly and Howrah districts during Ram Navami processions over the last few days. “The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired goons from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which is not in our culture. They are defaming the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm,” she said.

Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, without naming him, she said, “The BJP said if the party comes to power in Bihar, it would hang rioters upside down. Then why are they not doing that to their goondas who are fomenting trouble in Bengal? Charity begins at home.” “It is a criminal act. Under the garb of the Ram Navami procession, they are asking people to carry guns and swords to incite violence,” she added.

Shah had made the remark during a recent public rally in Nawada district of Bihar, which has also witnessed communal clashes during Ram Navami.

Taking potshots at the CPI (M), Mamata alleged that Vaam (Left) and Ram (BJP) have joined hands against the TMC. “I am on the phone constantly because we don’t know when and where BJP will start violence,” she said. People in the processions organised by BJP have been found carrying weapons, she alleged.

The chief minister said she had never opposed Ram Navami processions, but BJP leaders were bringing in bulldozers, tractors, petrol bombs, guns and swords to these rallies. “These rioters have no religion; their only identity is that they are political goons hired by the BJP. They are destroying the name of Lord Ram. I am also a Hindu, a follower of Swami Vivekanand’s Hinduism. I don’t believe in BJP’s Hindutva,” she said.