World Cup 2023 will be very competitive as game has become faster: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma is expecting the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in the country to be a highly-competitive affair since “the game has become faster”.

Twenty20 cricket, the slam bang version of the game, has impacted all formats, including the traditional five-day games where the batters are not averse to going for their strokes from the word go.

India will aim for their third title and the second at home when they begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8.

India play all their nine league matches at different venues including, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

“It’s going to be a great experience playing in the World Cup at home. India won here 12 years ago, and I know fans nationwide can’t wait for us to take the field this time,” Rohit was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

“This World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before. All this augurs well for fans worldwide, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” he added.

After their opener against Australia, the hosts will move to Delhi for a clash against Afghanistan on October 11.

India’s much-anticipated clash with arch-rival Pakistan is scheduled for October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.