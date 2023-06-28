World Cup 2023: Venue-wise schedule for 10 cities; 48 matches in 46 days

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for 45 league matches.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19 in India, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The other nine venues are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Also read: World Cup 2023: India’s full schedule of 9 league games

The tournament retains the round-robin format of last time with all teams playing against each other for 45 league matches. There are six day matches, which will start at 10.30 am IST, while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 2 pm IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Also read: World Cup 2023: ICC announces full schedule, venues

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule by venues

Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi Stadium) – 5 matches

5 October – England vs New Zealand (2 PM IST)

15 October – India vs Pakistan (2 PM IST)

4 November – England vs Australia (2 PM IST)

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

19 November – Final (2 PM IST)

Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) – 5 matches

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan (2 PM IST)

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (10:30 AM IST)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

Chennai (MA Chidambaram Stadium) – 5 matches

8 October – India vs Australia (2 PM IST)

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (10:30 AM IST)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa (2 PM IST)

Delhi (Arun Jaitley Stadium) – 5 matches

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

11 October – India vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

15 October – England vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium) – 5 matches

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (10:30 AM IST)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh (2 PM IST)

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

22 October – India vs New Zealand (2 PM IST)

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (10:30 AM IST)

Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium) – 3 matches

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

Kolkata (Eden Gardens) – 5 matches

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh (2 PM IST)

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2 PM IST)

5 November – India vs South Africa (2 PM IST)

12 November – England vs Pakistan (2 PM IST)

16 November – Semi-final 2 (2 PM IST)

Lucknow (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium) – 5 matches

13 October – Australia vs South Africa (2 PM IST)

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (10:30 AM IST)

29 October – India vs England (2 PM IST)

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST)

Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium) – 5 matches

21 October – England vs South Africa (2 PM IST) 24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh (2 PM IST) 2 November – India vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST) 7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan (2 PM IST) 15 November – Semi-final 1 (2 PM IST)



Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) – 5 matches

19 October – India vs Bangladesh (2 PM IST)

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 (2 PM IST)

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa (2 PM IST)

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1 (2 PM IST)

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (10:30 AM IST)

Note:

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata