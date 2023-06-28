World Cup 2023: India’s full schedule of 9 league games, venues, start times

If India qualify for the semi-final, then they will play in Mumbai on November 15 if the match is not against Pakistan.

The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced and hosts India will launch their campaign in Chennai on October 8 against five-time champions Australia.

The full schedule, venues, match times and other details of the ODI World Cup 2023 were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (June 27).

As per the format of the World Cup, there are 10 teams in the tournament and each side will play against the other once in the league phase. Each team will play nine league games and the top four after the league will make the semi-finals.

India will travel to nine cities for their nine league matches and cover a distance of more than 8,000 kilometres.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and end the league stage in Bengaluru against a Qualifier team (yet to be decided) on November 11.

The blockbuster India versus Pakistan game will be in Ahmedabad on October 15, Sunday.

If India qualify for the semi-final, then they will play in Mumbai on November 15 if the match is not against Pakistan. If there is India versus Pakistan semi-final, then it will be played in Kolkata on November 16.

The ODI World Cup 2023 final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India’s full schedule for ICC World Cup 2023