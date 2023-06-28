World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule; full fixtures, venues, match times

On the opening day of the World Cup 2023, defending champions England face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 across 10 cities. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the 10-team tournament on Tuesday (June 27).

Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19. In all, 48 matches will be played over 46 days.

Here is the team-wise schedule, venues, match start times of the ICC World Cup 2023.

India’s World Cup 2023 schedule (all matches start at 2:30 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues October 8 India vs Australia Chennai October 11 India vs Afghanistan Delhi October 15 India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad October 19 India vs Bangladesh Pune October 22 India vs New Zealand Dharamsala October 29 India vs England Lucknow November 2 India vs Qualifier 2 Mumbai November 5 India vs South Africa Kolkata November 11 India vs Qualifier 1 Bengaluru

Afghanistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 7 (10:30 AM IST) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Dharamsala October 11 Afghanistan vs India Delhi October 14 Afghanistan vs England Delhi October 18 Afghanistan vs New Zealand Chennai October 23 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Chennai October 30 Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 Pune November 3 Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1 Lucknow November 7 Afghanistan vs Australia Mumbai November 10 Afghanistan vs South Africa Ahmedabad

Australia’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 8 Australia vs India Chennai October 13 Australia vs South Africa Lucknow October 16 Australia vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow October 20 Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru October 25 Australia vs Qualifier 1 Delhi October 28 (10:30 AM IST) Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala November 4 Australia vs England Ahmedabad November 7 Australia vs Afghanistan Mumbai November 12 (10:30 AM IST) Australia vs Bangladesh Pune

Bangladesh’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 7 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dharamsala October 10 Bangladesh vs England Dharamsala October 14 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chennai October 19 Bangladesh vs India Pune October 24 Bangladesh vs South Africa Mumbai October 28 Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1 Kolkata October 31 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Kolkata November 6 Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Delhi November 12 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs Australia Pune

England’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues October 5 England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad October 10 England vs Bangladesh Dharamsala October 14 England vs Afghanistan Delhi October 21 England vs South Africa Mumbai October 26 England vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru October 29 England vs India Lucknow November 4 England vs Australia Ahmedabad November 8 England vs Qualifier 1 Pune November 12 England vs Pakistan Kolkata

New Zealand’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 5 New Zealand vs England Ahmedabad October 9 New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad October 14 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chennai October 18 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai October 22 New Zealand vs India Dharamsala October 28 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Australia Dharamsala November 1 New Zealand vs South Africa Pune November 4 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Pakistan Bengaluru November 9 New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 6 Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad October 12 Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Hyderabad October 15 Pakistan vs India Ahmedabad October 20 Pakistan vs Australia Bengaluru October 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chennai October 27 Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai October 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Kolkata November 4 (10:30 AM IST) Pakistan vs New Zealand Bengaluru November 12 Pakistan vs England Kolkata

South Africa’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues October 7 South Africa vs Qualifier 2 Delhi October 13 South Africa vs Australia Lucknow October 17 South Africa vs Qualifier 1 Dharamsala October 21 South Africa vs England Mumbai October 24 South Africa vs Bangladesh Mumbai October 27 South Africa vs Pakistan Chennai November 1 South Africa vs New Zealand Pune November 5 South Africa vs India Kolkata November 10 South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad

Qualifier 1’s (Yet to be decided) World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 6 Qualifier 1 vs Pakistan Hyderabad October 9 Qualifier 1 vs New Zealand Hyderabad October 17 Qualifier 1 vs South Africa Dharamsala October 21 (10:30 AM IST) Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow October 25 Qualifier 1 vs Australia Delhi October 28 Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh Kolkata November 3 Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Lucknow November 8 Qualifier 1 vs England Pune November 11 Qualifier 1 vs India Bengaluru

Qualifier 2’s (Yet to be decided) World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues October 7 Qualifier 2 vs South Africa Delhi October 12 Qualifier 2 vs Pakistan Hyderabad October 16 Qualifier 2 vs Australia Lucknow October 21 (10:30 AM IST) Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 1 Lucknow October 26 Qualifier 2 vs England Bengaluru October 30 Qualifier 2 vs Afghanistan Pune November 2 Qualifier 2 vs India Mumbai November 6 Qualifier 2 vs Bangladesh Delhi November 9 Qualifier 2 vs New Zealand Bengaluru