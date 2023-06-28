World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule; full fixtures, venues, match times

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 across 10 cities. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the 10-team tournament on Tuesday (June 27).
On the opening day of the World Cup 2023, defending champions England face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19. In all, 48 matches will be played over 46 days.
Here is the team-wise schedule, venues, match start times of the ICC World Cup 2023.
India’s World Cup 2023 schedule (all matches start at 2:30 PM IST)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 8
|India vs Australia
|Chennai
|October 11
|India vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|October 15
|India vs Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|October 19
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|October 22
|India vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|October 29
|India vs England
|Lucknow
|November 2
|India vs Qualifier 2
|Mumbai
|November 5
|India vs South Africa
|Kolkata
|November 11
|India vs Qualifier 1
|Bengaluru
Afghanistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 7 (10:30 AM IST)
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|October 11
|Afghanistan vs India
|Delhi
|October 14
|Afghanistan vs England
|Delhi
|October 18
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|October 23
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|Chennai
|October 30
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
|Pune
|November 3
|Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1
|Lucknow
|November 7
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|Mumbai
|November 10
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad
Australia’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 8
|Australia vs India
|Chennai
|October 13
|Australia vs South Africa
|Lucknow
|October 16
|Australia vs Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|October 20
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|October 25
|Australia vs Qualifier 1
|Delhi
|October 28 (10:30 AM IST)
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|November 4
|Australia vs England
|Ahmedabad
|November 7
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|November 12 (10:30 AM IST)
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Pune
Bangladesh’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 7 (10:30 AM IST)
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Dharamsala
|October 10
|Bangladesh vs England
|Dharamsala
|October 14 (10:30 AM IST)
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Chennai
|October 19
|Bangladesh vs India
|Pune
|October 24
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|Mumbai
|October 28
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1
|Kolkata
|October 31
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Kolkata
|November 6
|Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|November 12 (10:30 AM IST)
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|Pune
England’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 5
|England vs New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|October 10
|England vs Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|October 14
|England vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|October 21
|England vs South Africa
|Mumbai
|October 26
|England vs Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
|October 29
|England vs India
|Lucknow
|November 4
|England vs Australia
|Ahmedabad
|November 8
|England vs Qualifier 1
|Pune
|November 12
|England vs Pakistan
|Kolkata
New Zealand’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 5
|New Zealand vs England
|Ahmedabad
|October 9
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|October 14 (10:30 AM IST)
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|October 18
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|October 22
|New Zealand vs India
|Dharamsala
|October 28 (10:30 AM IST)
|New Zealand vs Australia
|Dharamsala
|November 1
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Pune
|November 4 (10:30 AM IST)
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|November 9
|New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
|Bengaluru
Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 6
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
|Hyderabad
|October 12
|Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
|Hyderabad
|October 15
|Pakistan vs India
|Ahmedabad
|October 20
|Pakistan vs Australia
|Bengaluru
|October 23
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|October 27
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Chennai
|October 31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|November 4 (10:30 AM IST)
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|November 12
|Pakistan vs England
|Kolkata
South Africa’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 7
|South Africa vs Qualifier 2
|Delhi
|October 13
|South Africa vs Australia
|Lucknow
|October 17
|South Africa vs Qualifier 1
|Dharamsala
|October 21
|South Africa vs England
|Mumbai
|October 24
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Mumbai
|October 27
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Chennai
|November 1
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|Pune
|November 5
|South Africa vs India
|Kolkata
|November 10
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 6
|Qualifier 1 vs Pakistan
|Hyderabad
|October 9
|Qualifier 1 vs New Zealand
|Hyderabad
|October 17
|Qualifier 1 vs South Africa
|Dharamsala
|October 21 (10:30 AM IST)
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2
|Lucknow
|October 25
|Qualifier 1 vs Australia
|Delhi
|October 28
|Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|November 3
|Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|November 8
|Qualifier 1 vs England
|Pune
|November 11
|Qualifier 1 vs India
|Bengaluru
Qualifier 2’s (Yet to be decided) World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
|Dates
|Matches
|Venues
|October 7
|Qualifier 2 vs South Africa
|Delhi
|October 12
|Qualifier 2 vs Pakistan
|Hyderabad
|October 16
|Qualifier 2 vs Australia
|Lucknow
|October 21 (10:30 AM IST)
|Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 1
|Lucknow
|October 26
|Qualifier 2 vs England
|Bengaluru
|October 30
|Qualifier 2 vs Afghanistan
|Pune
|November 2
|Qualifier 2 vs India
|Mumbai
|November 6
|Qualifier 2 vs Bangladesh
|Delhi
|November 9
|Qualifier 2 vs New Zealand
|Bengaluru
Note:
- If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers
- If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers
- If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata
- If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata