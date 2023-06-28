World Cup 2023: Team-wise schedule; full fixtures, venues, match times

On the opening day of the World Cup 2023, defending champions England face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. File photo: ICC

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in India from October 5 to November 19 across 10 cities. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the 10-team tournament on Tuesday (June 27).

Ahmedabad will host the final on November 19. In all, 48 matches will be played over 46 days.

Here is the team-wise schedule, venues, match start times of the ICC World Cup 2023.

India’s World Cup 2023 schedule (all matches start at 2:30 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues
October 8 India vs Australia Chennai
October 11 India vs Afghanistan Delhi
October 15 India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad
October 19 India vs Bangladesh Pune
October 22 India vs New Zealand Dharamsala
October 29 India vs England Lucknow
November 2 India vs Qualifier 2 Mumbai
November 5 India vs South Africa Kolkata
November 11 India vs Qualifier 1 Bengaluru
World Cup 2023 India schedule
World Cup 2023: India’s schedule. Photo: ICC

Afghanistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 7 (10:30 AM IST) Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Dharamsala
October 11 Afghanistan vs India Delhi
October 14 Afghanistan vs England Delhi
October 18 Afghanistan vs New Zealand Chennai
October 23 Afghanistan vs Pakistan Chennai
October 30 Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2 Pune
November 3 Afghanistan vs Qualifier 1 Lucknow
November 7 Afghanistan vs Australia Mumbai
November 10 Afghanistan vs South Africa Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023 Afghanistan schedule
World Cup 2023: Afghanistan’s schedule. Photo: ICC

Australia’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 8 Australia vs India Chennai
October 13 Australia vs South Africa Lucknow
October 16 Australia vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow
October 20 Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru
October 25 Australia vs Qualifier 1 Delhi
October 28 (10:30 AM IST) Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala
November 4 Australia vs England Ahmedabad
November 7 Australia vs Afghanistan Mumbai
November 12 (10:30 AM IST) Australia vs Bangladesh Pune
Australia's World Cup 2023 schedule
Australia’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

Bangladesh’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 7 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dharamsala
October 10 Bangladesh vs England Dharamsala
October 14 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chennai
October 19 Bangladesh vs India Pune
October 24 Bangladesh vs South Africa Mumbai
October 28 Bangladesh vs Qualifier 1 Kolkata
October 31 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Kolkata
November 6 Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2 Delhi
November 12 (10:30 AM IST) Bangladesh vs Australia Pune
Bangladesh's World Cup 2023 schedule
Bangladesh’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

England’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues
October 5 England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad
October 10 England vs Bangladesh Dharamsala
October 14 England vs Afghanistan Delhi
October 21 England vs South Africa Mumbai
October 26 England vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru
October 29 England vs India Lucknow
November 4 England vs Australia Ahmedabad
November 8 England vs Qualifier 1 Pune
November 12 England vs Pakistan Kolkata
England's World Cup 2023 schedule
England’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

New Zealand’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 5 New Zealand vs England Ahmedabad
October 9 New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
October 14 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chennai
October 18 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai
October 22 New Zealand vs India Dharamsala
October 28 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Australia Dharamsala
November 1 New Zealand vs South Africa Pune
November 4 (10:30 AM IST) New Zealand vs Pakistan Bengaluru
November 9 New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 Bengaluru
New Zealand's World Cup 2023 schedule
New Zealand’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 6 Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 Hyderabad
October 12 Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 Hyderabad
October 15 Pakistan vs India Ahmedabad
October 20 Pakistan vs Australia Bengaluru
October 23 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chennai
October 27 Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai
October 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Kolkata
November 4 (10:30 AM IST) Pakistan vs New Zealand Bengaluru
November 12 Pakistan vs England Kolkata
Pakistan's World Cup 2023 schedule
Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

South Africa’s World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST)

Dates Matches Venues
October 7 South Africa vs Qualifier 2 Delhi
October 13 South Africa vs Australia Lucknow
October 17 South Africa vs Qualifier 1 Dharamsala
October 21 South Africa vs England Mumbai
October 24 South Africa vs Bangladesh Mumbai
October 27 South Africa vs Pakistan Chennai
November 1 South Africa vs New Zealand Pune
November 5 South Africa vs India Kolkata
November 10 South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad
South Africa's World Cup 2023 schedule
South Africa’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC
Qualifier 1’s (Yet to be decided) World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)
Dates Matches Venues
October 6 Qualifier 1 vs Pakistan Hyderabad
October 9 Qualifier 1 vs New Zealand Hyderabad
October 17 Qualifier 1 vs South Africa Dharamsala
October 21 (10:30 AM IST) Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 Lucknow
October 25 Qualifier 1 vs Australia Delhi
October 28 Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh Kolkata
November 3 Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan Lucknow
November 8 Qualifier 1 vs England Pune
November 11 Qualifier 1 vs India Bengaluru
Qualifier 1's World Cup 2023 schedule
Qualifier 1’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

Qualifier 2’s (Yet to be decided) World Cup 2023 schedule (All matches start at 2 PM IST unless stated)

Dates Matches Venues
October 7 Qualifier 2 vs South Africa Delhi
October 12 Qualifier 2 vs Pakistan Hyderabad
October 16 Qualifier 2 vs Australia Lucknow
October 21 (10:30 AM IST) Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 1 Lucknow
October 26 Qualifier 2 vs England Bengaluru
October 30 Qualifier 2 vs Afghanistan Pune
November 2 Qualifier 2 vs India Mumbai
November 6 Qualifier 2 vs Bangladesh Delhi
November 9 Qualifier 2 vs New Zealand Bengaluru
Qualifier 2's World Cup 2023 schedule
Qualifier 2’s World Cup 2023 schedule. Photo: ICC

Note:

  • If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers
  • If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers
  • If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata
  • If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata
