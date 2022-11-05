Watch Virat Kohli’s birthday celebrations; Anushka shares ‘best photos’

Currently, Kohli is in Australia with the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He has been in great form, with three half-centuries so far and will be looking to continue that as the ‘Men in Blue’ face Zimbabwe in their last league game tomorrow in Melbourne.

India’s star batsman Virat Kohli is celebrating his 34th birthday today (November 5) and wishes have been pouring in on social media. And, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma shared “best angles and photos” of the batsman.

Currently, Kohli is in Australia with the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He has been in great form, with three half-centuries so far and will be looking to continue that as the ‘Men in Blue’ face Zimbabwe in their last league game tomorrow in Melbourne.

Australian all-rounder was one of the first cricketers to wish Kohli as he sent birthday wishes one day in advance, after his team had beaten Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday.

“Yeah, so tomorrow, I just want to wish a very very happy birthday to one of my very good friends, Virat Kohli. Hope you have a great day. I’ll send you a text anyway. Have a great day, mate,” Maxwell, who is Kohli’s teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said on live TV.

On Instagram, Anushka wished Kohli and shared four pictures. She captioned the post, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post (red heart emoji) Love you in every state and form and way (red heart emoji) @virat.kohli.”

Kohli replied to Anushka’s post with emojis of laughing and two red hearts.

On its official Twitter handle, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video in which Kohli is seen cutting a cake on his 34th birthday. Also, today, Indian team’s mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton is celebrating his birthday.

In the video posted by the BCCI, both Kohli and Upton were seen cutting two separate cakes with all the team members and support staff including head coach Rahul Dravid in attendance.

Cricket Australia (CA) posted a video of one of Kohli’s best ODI innings, that was played in Hobart in 2012.

Hobart saw one of the great ODI centuries back in 2012 as Virat Kohli – who turns 3️⃣4️⃣ today – produced a truly remarkable innings 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CJBKdnEop0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 5, 2022

Kohli was born on November 5, 1988 in Delhi. He made his first-class debut for Delhi in November 2006. In 2008, he captained India to Under-19 World Cup victory. The same year he made his senior India debut and went on to become one of the best batsmen in all three formats of the game.

He also captained India and continues to be one of India’s key batsmen in all the formats. In recent times, he was under scrutiny failing to score a century for nearly three years but that wait ended in September during the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Kohli has scored 71 international centuries, the joint-second highest after Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 tons. So far, Kohli has played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 113 T20Is for India.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, recently he became the leading run scorer in the history of the tournament, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.