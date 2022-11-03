Virat Kohli accused of ‘fake fielding’ at T20 World Cup; here’s what law says

The “fake fielding” that Hasan was referring to, happened in the seventh over when Das played a shot off left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Virat Kohli has been accused of “fake fielding” by Bangladesh after India notched up a tense five-run victory in a Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

In pursuit of 185, Bangladesh was cruising at 66/0 in seven overs thanks to opener Litton Das’ 21-ball half-century. However, rain arrived and broke the Tigers’ momentum.

After the resumption, Bangladesh was chasing a revised target of 151 from 16 overs. With 85 more needed off 54, Das was run out after a brilliant direct hit from KL Rahul and the team lost its way.

Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan, speaking to the media after the match, has claimed that the on-field umpires failed to notice a “fake fielding” incident by Kohli which could have resulted in the team getting five penalty runs.

“We all saw that it was a wet ground. Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn’t materialise,” Hasan said.

The “fake fielding” that Hasan was referring to, happened in the seventh over when Das played a shot off left-arm spinner Axar Patel. With Arshdeep Singh sending in the throw from the deep towards the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Kohli, who was stationed at point, delivered a fake throw towards the non-striker’s end. Das and his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto completed two runs.

So this is what Bangladesh’s player, Nurul Hassan was talking about in the presser that umpires didn’t listen on fake fielding by Kohli. According to ICC rules, there should have been 5 penalty runs here. Bangladesh lost by 5 runs in the end. pic.twitter.com/3GdnuluQuH — Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) November 2, 2022

Kohli feigning a throw went unnoticed by the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown and the Bangladesh batsmen too did not bring it to their notice.

What does “fake fielding” law say?

According to the law “41.5 Deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of batter”, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batter after the striker has received the ball”.

If found guilty of “fake fielding”, the batting side will be awarded five penalty runs.

