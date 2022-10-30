T20 World Cup: South Africa hands India first defeat in pacy Perth

Returning to the team at the expense of Tabraiz Shamsi, pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track.

South Africa defeated India by five wickets in its ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday (October 30). This was India’s first loss in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133/9 with a 40-ball 68 after a batting collapse.

In reply, South Africa completed the chase in 19.4 overs. Aiden Markram and David Miller made 52 and 59 runs respectively, the latter remaining not out.

Virat Kohli dropped a catch off Markram while captain Rohit Sharma missed two run outs which could have turned the game in favour of Indai in a low-scoring game.

Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Undefeated South Africa go on top of the Group 2 table 🌟#T20WorldCup Standings 👉 https://t.co/cjmWWRz68E pic.twitter.com/A4cpQMRgnP — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

(With agency inputs)