T20 WC: How Kohli’s dropped catch, missed run outs cost India against SA

It was bounce more than the pace which hurt India in Perth in its Super 12 game against the Proteas, says senior cricket writer R Kaushik as he reviews the game in this Podcast.

India was handed its first loss at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30). The Proteas’ pacemen rattled the Indian batsmen and kept them to 133/9. In reply, bowlers fought back to take the contest to the last over but the Temba Bavuma-led side won by five wickets.

Lungi Ngidi (4/29), Aiden Markram (52), David Miller (59 not out) were the chief architects of South Africa’s win. Markram was dropped by Virat Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma missed run out chances. Those proved costly in the low-scoring contest. After this result, India (4 points from 3 games) is at second in the Super 12 Group 2 table with the Proteas (5 points from 3 matches) on top.

In this podcast, Aprameya .C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R. Kaushik, who is at the Perth Stadium. He analyses India’s performance and the road ahead for the ‘Men in Blue’. Listen to the full podcast here.