T20 WC: Virat Kohli didn’t have to prove himself, says BCCI chief Binny

“It was like a dream for me. Couldn't realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory," said Binny about Kohli's innings against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s sensational innings against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has come in for high praise from former cricketers and fans. And his innings continues to be talked about with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) president Roger Binny being the latest one to about it.

Thanks to Kohli’s unbeaten 82 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, India won a thriller off the last ball.

Also read: T20 World Cup: Format, points system, reserve days, super over, COVID rules

Binny, the 1983 World Cup winner, who was recently elected unopposed as the BCCI president, was on Friday (October 28) felicitated by his home association – Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, he said of Kohli’s innings, “It was like a dream for me. Couldn’t realise the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory. You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan’s favour and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it’s what the crowd wants to see.”

Also read: T20 World Cup: Schedule, squads, groups, live TV, streaming, audio

When asked whether Kohli had proved his doubters wrong with this knock, Binny opined, “Kohli didn’t have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations, pressure brings out the best of them.”

Podcast: T20 WC: India vs Pakistan: How Kohli’s game changed after chat with Dravid

About the felicitation by KSCA, Binny said, “Today is one of the most memorable days of mine at the KSCA as I’ve never had such a good reception by fellow members of the committee and colleagues of the KSCA. I have never had such a good rapport with them anytime. Happy to be a part of the KSCA as I’ve served it for 50 years as a cricketer, from U-19 in 1973 to the right until now and proud of being a Karnataka player.”

Also read: Explained: BCCI’s equal pay move and the huge gap that still remains