T20 WC: India vs Pakistan: How Kohli’s game changed after chat with Dravid

With 115 needed off 60 balls, Kohli's brilliance took India home against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Senior cricket journalist R. Kaushik reviews the incredible game from the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli single-handedly took India to a thrilling four-wicket victory off the last ball over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

Kohli’s sensational 53-ball 82 not out (6×4, 4×6) helped India overhaul Pakistan’s 159 and open its T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note. Apart from Kohli, World Cup debutant Arshdeep Singh, all-rounder Hardik Pandya were the main architects of the famous win in front of 90,000-plus spectators.

In this podcast, Aprameya .C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist R. Kaushik, who covered the game at the MCG. Kaushik reviews this incredible contest which had a lot of drama and he explains how Kohli’s game changed after coach Rahul Dravid had a chat at the end of the 10th over, those two unbelievable sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over and more. Listen to the full podcast here.