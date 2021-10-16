Rahul Dravid to be India’s head coach after T20 World Cup

Dravid has been in charge of the India A and Under-19 set-up for the past six years

India’s batting stalwart Rahul Dravid is all set to take over as the head coach of the national men’s cricket, following the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Dravid has agreed to the BCCI’s offer after initial reluctance.

The 48-year-old former Indian captain, one of the greatest ever to have played for India, has been in charge of the India A and Under-19 set-up for the past six years, and a lot of players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, and Shubman Gill, have come out through the system prepared by him.

Dravid currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Yes, Rahul has agreed to coach the Indian team till 2023 World Cup. Initially, he was reluctant, but it is understood that president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah had a meeting with Rahul on the sidelines of the IPL final, where they were able to convince him,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity, adding that it will not be an interim role.

Dravid’s trusted lieutenant Paras Mhambrey is expected to be the bowling coach, while Vikram Rathour is likely to continue as batting coach.

However, it is understood that the BCCI will nonetheless give an advertisement for the position, to ensure that due process is followed.

Having seen Ravi Shastri achieve a lot of success, the BCCI was always keen on appointing an Indian coach, but there were only a few of stature.

One former Indian captain and stalwart had already refused to become the coach in the current team set-up, as Virat Kohli still remains the Test and ODI captain.

Bigger names were wary of coaching a team where Kohli had mostly called the shots, till the Australia tour earlier this year. The dynamics have changed ever since as the team out-maneuvered a stronger Australia in the absence of Kohli, who was on paternity leave at that time.

Shastri was in charge of the team at a fee of ₹8.5 crore, and it is understood that BCCI is offering Dravid a significant hike, which will be more than his NCA remuneration, as well as Shastri’s current pay cheque.

The basic idea behind having the Dravid-Mhambrey combination in the Indian team set-up is to ensure that in another two years, when the transition of this team happens, the changing of nucleus is smooth.

“Rohit will be 35 next year, Virat is days away from his 33rd birthday. Apart from them Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane are all fantastic players but at some point, during next two years, they will be phased out,” the official said.

The source also said that the players who are set to come in are mostly from the U-19 set-up, and hence it is ‘imperative’ that Dravid should be appointed.

(With inputs from Agencies)