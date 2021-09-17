New Zealand PM backs cricket board’s decision to call off Pakistan series

NZC said that it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour, minutes before the start of the first ODI match

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) decision to call off the tour of Pakistan, after a security alert just minutes before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.

This was going to be New Zealand’s first international cricket series in Pakistan in 18 years, but it had to be called off after the visiting side refused to come to the stadium and stayed inside their hotel rooms after advice from NZC’s security advisors.

“The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure,” BLACKCAPS, the official handle of the New Zealand Cricket team, tweeted.

New Zealand was expected to play three ODIs and five T20s against Pakistan, in Rawalpindi and Lahore, from September 17 to October 3.

“When I spoke with the prime minister of Pakistan, I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team…I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount,” Ardern said in a statement to Reuters.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” NZC CEO David White said. He also said that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour, given ‘the advice he was receiving’.