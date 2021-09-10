England v India fifth Test called off over Covid concerns

India currently lead the series at 2-1 and the abandonment of the fifth Test would either mean India will have to forfeit the match or put the series on pause

The fifth Test between India and England, which was scheduled to start on Friday (September 10) at Old Trafford, was called off on the morning of the match amid COVID-19 concerns.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled,” the ECB said in a statement.

The statement initially said that “India will regrettably instead forfeit the match”, but that portion was later removed.

India currently lead the series 2-1 and the abandonment of the fifth Test would either mean India will have to forfeit the match or put the series on pause until conditions are playable again — possibly sometime in 2022 when India tours England again.

Indian coach Ravi Shastri tested COVID positive on the final day of the fourth Test at The Oval, and bowling coach Bharat Arun and field coach R Sridhar went into isolation with Shastri. The panic grew further on Wednesday, when Yogesh Parmar, a support staff member, tested positive.

All Indian players have tested negative so far, but that didn’t help wane concerns of the two boards. Certain players weren’t willing to participate in the Manchester Test (fifth Test), according to ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz. There were reports of the match getting postponed, and the deciding call on whether the match would commence was awaited.