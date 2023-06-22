Is there a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja? CSK CEO answers

In IPL 2022, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of CSK to Jadeja only to return to the leadership role after a poor start to the season.

During Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) successful IPL 2023 campaign, there were rumours of a rift between the team’s captain MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Is there any truth behind the story? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has opened up now.

Things seemed to get out of control last year when CSK’s official Instagram handle unfollowed Jadeja and subsequently the left-hander unfollowed his team’s account on Twitter.

Later, it was claimed that Dhoni actually convinced Jadeja to stay on with CSK leading to the record-equalling fifth IPL title this season.

In IPL 2022, Dhoni had handed over the captaincy of CSK to Jadeja only to return to the leadership role after a poor start to the season.

The rift rumours resurfaced this year after Jadeja’s remark to the host broadcaster Star Sports, “They wait for me to get out,” in reference to fans chanting “We want Dhoni.”

Later, Jadeja posted a series of cryptic tweets including a “Karma” post on Twitter.

Referring to rumours, Viswanathan broke his silence and stated that while Jadeja may have been upset, he had no ill feelings towards Dhoni.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

“As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj (Gaikwad), (Devon) Conway, Moeen (Ali), (Ajinkya) Rahane, with the results, whenever he (Jadeja) went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can’t click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes.

“In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn’t complain about it even though he put out a tweet,” Viswanathan told ESPNCricinfo.

