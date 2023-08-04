IPL: Title-less RCB part ways with Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar

"Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. A number of youngsters were given a platform to learn and succeed in the last four years," RCB said in a Twitter post.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have parted ways with their coaches Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, the team announced on Friday (August 4).

RCB, who have not won the IPL title in 16 years of the Twenty20 league, commended Hesson and Bangar for their professionalism and work ethics.

“Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. A number of youngsters were given a platform to learn and succeed in the last four years,” RCB said in a Twitter post.

Hesson was RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations while Bangar was the head coach.

In IPL 2023, RCB had failed to quaifly for the playoffs.

