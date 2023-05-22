IPL 2023 | RCB vs GT: Kohli’s fans abuse Gill, his sister on social media

Gill’s 104 not out pushed RCB out of the tournament and GT’s win ensured Mumbai Indians (MI) made the playoffs.

After Shubman Gill hit a record century to knock Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) out of IPL 2023, the Gujarat Titans’ (GT) batter and his sister are facing abuses from Virat Kohli’s fans on social media.

On Sunday night (May 21), on the last day of the league stage of IPL 2023, RCB needed to win their game against GT to qualify for the playoffs. It was a good start for the Bengaluru franchise at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Kohli hit a record ton to take them to 197/5.

Podcast: IPL 2023 week 8 review

However, the score was not enough as Gill produced a masterclass to hand GT a six-wicket victory. Gill’s 104 not out pushed RCB out of the tournament and GT’s win ensured Mumbai Indians (MI) made the playoffs.

Advertisement

Kohli and Gill achieved a rare feat of back-to-back centuries in IPL, joining Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan in a four-man elite list.

Also read: IPL 2023: Inconsistency, banking on batting troika, middle order woes did RCB in, again

After the match was over, some of Kohli’s supporters targeted Gill and his sister Shahneel Gill on Instagram.

There were several abusive comments on Shahneel’s Instagram after she posted images from RCB versus GT game in Bengaluru.

“An incredible day spent with the most gorgeous people,” Shahneel wrote along with pictures from the Chinnaswamy Stadium on her Instagram account.

The were hateful comments to this post, and there were also plenty of comments supporting Gill’s sister. Many slammed Kohli’s fans for targeting Gill and his family.

On Twitter, there were several users who wanted Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma to put out posts in support of Gill and also ask his fans to refrain from such acts in future.