IPL final in Ahmedabad on May 28, Chennai gets Qualifier 1 and Eliminator

The final match and Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

On Friday (April 21), the BCCI announced that the Qualifier 2 and final of the ongoing Indian Premier League will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26 and 28, respectively.

Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will stage the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 23 and 24 respectively, the IPL said in its advisory after the sports apex body in the country finalised the schedule for the league four biggest matches.

Also Read: Ben Stokes hits the nets in Chennai | CSK vs SRH | IPL 2023

The 16th IPL began on April 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricketing arena. The venue also hosted the final of the league’s last edition in 2022.

Advertisement

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the play-offs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Tim Cook watches DC-KKR match with actress Sonam Kapoor, others

In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home and away format.

The league phase concludes on May 21 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

(With agency inputs)