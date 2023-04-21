IPL 2023: Tim Cook watches DC-KKR match with actress Sonam Kapoor, others

Apple CEO Tim Cook spent his evening in Delhi watching an IPL cricket match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others.

Cook had watched an IPL cricket match with Shukla during his previous visit in 2016.

“Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!” Cook retweeted Ahujas tweet in which she shared his photo.

Ahuja was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja.

“#TimCook and entire @apple team – we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here,” the actress tweeted.

