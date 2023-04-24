IPL 2023 | SRH vs DC: Top 6 performers of the match in Hyderabad

Coming in as an Impact Player, in place of Sarfaraz Khan, paceman Mukesh Kumar made a big impact on the game.

In a low-scoring IPL 2023 contest on Monday night (April 24), Delhi Capitals (DC) successfully defended 144 for a seven-run victory over hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This was DC’s second win in a row after losing five straight games. However, they are still at the bottom of the table while SRH is at the ninth spot.

Here are the top six performers of the match played in Hyderabad

Mukesh Kumar (DC)

Coming in as an Impact Player, in place of Sarfaraz Khan, paceman Mukesh Kumar made a big impact on the game as he delivered the goods for DC while bowling the final over of the game. With 13 runs needed off the final six balls and DC being penalised with one player less outside the 30-yard circle for not bowling their overs in time, Mukesh was brilliant. He bowled yorkers against Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen to give away just five runs and give his team a victory.

“Mukesh there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners (Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav) were great,” said DC captain David Warner after the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

The SRH’s opening bowler – Bhuvneshwar was brilliant, taking two wickets for just 11 runs in his four overs. Thanks to his superb bowling, DC was kept to under 150. He bowled 16 dot balls.

Manish Pandey (DC)

From 62/5, it was Manish Pandey (34 off 27) who pulled DC out of the woods. Thanks his knock, DC posted 144/9 in 20 overs. He and Axar Patel had a 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped DC post a respectable total.

Axar Patel (DC)

It was a fine all-round show by Axar, who first scored 34 off 34 and later put the brakes on SRH’s batting with figures of 2/21 in four overs. In bowled in the middle phase of the run chase and did not allow SRH batsmen to score big. He gave away only one boundary in his spell which had eight dot balls.

Mayank Agarwal (SRH)

Opening batsman Agarwal scored 49 off 39 but his knock was not enough for SRH to cross the finish line. With the required run rate going up, Agarwal perished in trying to up the ante in the 12th over.

Henrich Klaasen (SRH)

Batting at No. 6, Klaasen almost won the contest for SRH but it was not to be in the end. His 31 off 19 helped SRH keep pace with required run rate when it seemed DC would run away with the game. His dismissal in the 19th over put paid to SRH’s chances.

Apart from the above six, there were other notable performances in the match including Washington Sundar’s all-round show (three wickets and 24 not out). There were also Anrich Nortje (two wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (1 wicket) who did well.

.@akshar2026 kept things tight with the ball & was the top performer from the second innings of the #SRHvDC clash 👍 👍 #TATAIPL | @DelhiCapitals A summary of his bowling performance 🔽 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIX1Py pic.twitter.com/7IsjSH7FK4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2023