IPL 2023 | Week 4 review: CSK’s domination, Dhoni’s retirement talk, RCB’s batting woes

In this IPL weekly review podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik shares his thoughts on last week's action that saw CSK completing a hat-trick of wins.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was the team of Week 4 in IPL 2023 as the MS Dhoni-led side completed a hat-trick of wins to top the table (five wins from seven games). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) holds both Orange and Purple Caps as Faf du Plessis (405 runs) and Mohammed Siraj (13) top the standings.

The past week also witnessed CSK batsman Ajinkya Rahane’s transformation, Arshdeep Singh’s superb last over that gave Punjab Kings (PBKS) a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, and KL Rahul’s inexplicable batting that led to Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) collapse against Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring chase.

In this IPL 2023 weekly review podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik. He shares his views on Dhoni’s “last phase of my career” remarks, RCB’s batting woes, Virat Kohli captaining RCB, and more. Also, today (April 24) is batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday. Kaushik shares his thoughts on the Master Blaster. Listen to the full podcast here.