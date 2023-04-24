IPL 2023: Delhi clinch low-scoring thriller against Hyderabad for 2nd win

Mukesh Kumar (3-0-27-0) defended 13 runs from the last over. Axar Patel returned with 2/21 from his four overs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers held nerves under pressure to thwart a late challenge from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and secure a thrilling seven-run win in IPL 2023 in Hyderabad on Monday (April 24).

Heinrich Klaasen (31 from 19 balls) and Washington Sundar (24 not out; 15b) led their revival from 85/5 but the South African was dismissed by Anrich Nortje (2/33) in the penultimate over.

Mukesh Kumar (3-0-27-0) then defended 13 runs from the last over. Axar Patel returned with 2/21 from his four overs.

Chasing 145, SRH was kept to 137/6 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting, Mayank Agarwal led the SRH batting charge atop the order but only to get out one run shy of his half-century.

SRH lost half of their side for 85 in 14.1 overs when Klaasen and Sundar revived their chase.

Earlier, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Washington Sundar headlined SRH’s impressive bowling show by restricting DC to 144/9.

Having returned wicketless from six matches this season, Washington Sundar (3/28) grabbed three wickets in five balls to leave DC reeling at 62/5 inside eight overs after skipper David Warner opted to bat.

Bhuvneshwar (2/11) then came up with a tidy spell as Delhi struggled to get going.

After the top-order failure, the duo of Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) shared 69 from 59 balls.

But SRH’s tight bowling and fielding stymied the proceedings at the back-end as DC lost five wickets and managed just 16 runs in the last three overs.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals 144/9 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 34, Axar Patel 34; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/11, Washington Sundar 3/28) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 137/6 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 2/21) by seven runs.

If @davidwarner31‘s reaction can sum it up… 😀 👌@DelhiCapitals register their 2⃣nd win on the bounce as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ia1GLIX1Py #TATAIPL | #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/OgRDw2XXWM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2023

