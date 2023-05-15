IPL 2023 | GT vs SRH highlights: Gill’s century, pacers’ new record, GT in playoffs

SRH’s run chase was derailed by pacers Shami and Mohit Sharma, who took four wickets apiece.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs after a 34-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday night (May 15). GT scored 188/9 and kept SRH at 154/9.

GT, with 18 points from 13 games, are assured of a top-two finish and will play the Qualifier 1 in Chennai on May 23. SRH are eliminated, becoming the second side after Delhi Capitals (DC) to be knocked out.

Here are the highlights of GT vs SRH match.

Gill’s maiden IPL hundred

GT opener Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL hundred. He made a superb 101 off 58 balls with 13 fours and 1 six. Thanks to his knock, GT posted 188/9 in 20 overs.

Four ducks

While Gill dominated the batting, there were 4 ducks in GT innings, all claimed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. First, it was Wriddhiman Saha who departed without scoring. Then, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami were out for ducks in the final over of the innings.

Five-wicket haul for Bhuvneshwar

SRH paceman Bhuvneshwar took 5/30 in 4 overs. Also, he scored 27 off 26. He is only the second IPL player after Ravindra Jadeja to achieve the feat of 5 wickets and 25-plus runs in a match.

Four wickets each for Shami, Mohit

SRH’s run chase was derailed by pacers Shami and Mohit Sharma, who took four wickets apiece. Shami is now the Purple Cap holder with 23 wickets.

Pacers set record

For the first time in the history of IPL, pacers have taken 17 wickets in a single match. Bhuvneshwar took 5, Shami and Mohit 4 each, and Marcon Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, and Yash Dayal with one scalp apiece.