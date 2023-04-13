IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK match tickets sold out; RCB warns fans of fake ticket sellers

With RCB and CSK in the same group, fans will get to watch their favourite franchises only once in the league phase in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 match tickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contest in Bengaluru on April 17 are sold out, the Bengaluru franchise announced on Thursday (April 13).

Ever since RCB announced online ticket sales for RCB vs CSK game in IPL 2023, there has been a massive demand for tickets. The full quota of online tickets was sold out earlier and the confirmation came today by RCB, on its Twitter handle.

“RCB v CSK Match Tickets SOLD OUT. No tickets are available online or at the stadium for the South Indian Derby on 17th April! Tickets already purchased online can be redeemed at Gate 4,” RCB posted on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The RCB franchise also warned fans to not fall prey to fake ticket sellers.

“Please Note: Official Tickets are not sold anywhere for #RCBvCSK. Do not fall prey to fake sellers,” it added.

RCB vs CSK match tickets online were priced between Rs 2,405 and Rs 42,350.

In IPL 2023, RCB and CSK will meet only once in the tournament, unlike earlier times when the teams would play one game each in Bengaluru and Chennai.

As per IPL 2023 format, the 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The teams will play a total of 14 matches each on a home/away basis. A team will play the five teams in the other group twice while only once against the four teams in its own group.

With RCB and CSK in the same group, fans will get to watch their favourite franchises only once in the league phase in IPL 2023. If both teams qualify for playoffs, there could be a possibility of meeting again.

With RCB’s latest tweet, many fans were wondering why the franchise had announced box office sales for RCB vs CSK tickets.

According to RCB’s tweet on March 29, RCB vs CSK match tickets for Gallery Stand (H Stand) priced at Rs 1,201 would be on sale at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium counter (Gate 2) from April 16.

Now, there is no clarity on the same. Many IPL fans are still making a lot of enquiries to watch RCB vs CSK game in Bengaluru on Monday (April 17).