IPL 2023 | RCB vs CSK match tickets: Fans slam RCB over no sale on April 16

“This is not fair, as per your previous post, H stand tickets were supposed to be issued on 16th April 10:30 am onwards. How can it be sold out without any announcement?" said an RCB fan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans are upset and are questioning the Bengaluru franchise for not selling tickets for a particular stand on April 16 as per the original schedule for the RCB versus CSK match in IPL 2023.

On Thursday (April 13), the Bengaluru team announced that all the match tickets for RCB versus CSK were sold out. The announcement came through RCB’s official Twitter and Instagram handles.

“RCB v CSK Match Tickets SOLD OUT. No tickets are available online or at the stadium for the South Indian Derby on 17th April! Tickets already purchased online can be redeemed at Gate 4. Please Note: Official Tickets are not sold anywhere for #RCBvCSK. Do not fall prey to fake sellers,” RCB posted on social media.

To this, there were a flurry of comments from both RCB and CSK fans, questioning as to why the RCB management did not stick to the original schedule on sale of Gallery Stand (H Stand) tickets for the match to be played at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 17).

Replying to RCB’s post, an Instagram user (vedarth666) wrote, “Y’all told us that there would be tickets on sale from 16th and now y’all sell off the tickets? What about all the fans waiting for this match ???? It isn’t fair right? (sic).”

Another Instagram user (nagendra_10_28) said he felt “ashamed” of being an RCB fan. “This is not fair @royalchallengersbangalore as per your previous post, H stand tickets were supposed to be issued on 16th April 10:30 am onwards. How can it be sold out without any announcement? Please do the things as per your previous post. Being an RCB fan feeling ashamed.”

There were other fans who wanted to know whether there was any “scam” in the sale of tickets. “Offline tickets on 16th right? Or any scam happened and no offline tickets…Selling tickets in black same old story…Misleading people worst management,” Instagram user (sushil.s.sawant) wrote.

There was another fan who said he had travelled from Tamil Nadu to buy tickets on April 16 and was wondering what to do now.

On Twitter, RCB fans shared the box office ticket sales scheduled which was released earlier by the franchise. According to that, Gallery Stand (H Stand) tickets priced at Rs 1,201 were to be sold at the stadium counter on April 16.

Despite many fans asking the RCB management about the sale of tickets on April 16, on social media, there has been no response so far.

Tickets will be sold on 16 April, that was clearly mentioned

