IPL 2023 playoffs race: RCB vs GT match tickets information

As the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs heads towards an exciting finish, fans are scrambling for tickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) last home game against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru.

Thanks to Virat Kohli’s superb century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday night (May 18), RCB remain in the playoffs hunt. However, they need to win their last home match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (May 21).

RCB are fourth in the standings with 14 points from 13 matches. GT are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs so far and seven sides are fighting for the remaining three slots.

Since the start of the season, there has been huge demand for tickets for RCB’s home matches. Again, RCB’s loyal supporters are making desperate attempts online and offline to grab tickets for the GT game on Sunday.

RCB sold tickets online and at the stadium’s counters and all online tickets for Sunday’s game are sold out.

On the RCB’s official website, fans can see “online tickets sold out”. However, as per RCB’s original box office sales schedule, they are to sell RCB vs GT match tickets (Rs 1,201 – H Stand) today (May 19). But there have been no official updates from the franchise.

