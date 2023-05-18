IPL 2023 | SRH vs RCB highlights: Kohli’s landmark ton; new records set

Kohli and Du Plessis registered RCB’s second-highest opening partnership in IPL. The duo put on 172.

It was a record-breaking Thursday night (May 18) in Hyderabad in IPL 2023 as Virat Kohli’s landmark century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets.

Chasing 187, RCB reached the target with four balls to spare. It was an easy run chase for the Bangalore franchise thanks to Kohli’s classy ton (100 off 63; 12×4, 4×6) and captain Faf du Plessis’ half-century (71 off 47; 7×4, 2×6).

Here are the highlights of SRH vs RCB match.

Kohli’s record ton

RCB’s Virat Kohli hit his sixth century in IPL history to equal former teammate Chris Gayle’s all-time record of six hundreds in the tournament. This was Kohli’s first three-figure mark in IPL since 2019. Kohli got to his 100 with a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar but was out next ball.

Most T20 hundreds for India by Kohli

With Thursday’s knock, Kohli also became the record holder for most number of tons in T20 cricket for India. Kohli has seven centuries in the format, going past Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who both have six each.

A historic game

SRH versus RCB game created IPL history as this was the first time ever that there was a century from both teams (Heinrich Klaasen and Kohli). Earlier, there have been two instances of centuries in the same innings (Kohli and AB de Villiers for RCB against Gujarat Lions in 2016; David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for SRH against RCB in 2019).

Klaasen’s maiden IPL hundred

SRH’s South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen produced a scintillating innings of 104 off 51 with eight fours and six sixes. This was his maiden IPL hundred.

Costly dropped catch

Faf du Plessis was reprieved on 8 when Glenn Phillips dropped a catch at the boundary off Kartik Tyagi in the fourth over of the innings. This proved costly. Du Plessis was lucky again when Mayank Dagar pulled off an unbelievable catch at the boundary line but the batter survived after umpire called it a no-ball as Nitish Kumar Reddy was guilty of bowling a second bouncer. This came after Du Plessis reviewed the decision.

Second highest opening partnership for RCB

Kohli and Du Plessis registered RCB’s second-highest opening partnership in IPL. The duo put on 172. The highest-ever first wicket association for RCB is an unbroken 181 between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in 2021 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RCB stay in playoffs hunt

RCB moved to fourth in the table with 14 points and face defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last league game on May 21 in Bengaluru. SRH were already out of the top-four race.

Most hundreds in IPL

6 – Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle

5 – Jos Buttler

